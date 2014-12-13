FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German bank HSH seeks to cut state guarantee costs
December 13, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

German bank HSH seeks to cut state guarantee costs

Jan Schwartz

2 Min Read

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German state-backed landesbank lender HSH Nordbank is seeking agreement to lower the cost of annual fees it must pay for government guarantees it received during the financial crisis, its chairman said in an interview.

HSH plans to start discussions shortly with the European Commission and the lender’s majority owners, the German state of Schleswig-Holstein and the city state of Hamburg, to bring the interest payments it makes on the guarantees “to a sustainably acceptable amount,” Thomas Mirow told Reuters.

HSH, one of the world’s biggest players in ship finance, risked collapse in the crisis and its state owners stepped in to offer 10 billion euros ($12.5 billion) in guarantees to support the lender in 2009.

Since then, HSH has paid 2.1 billion euros in fees for those guarantees, Mirow said.

The guarantees have prompted a protracted wrangle with the European Commission, which argued that the aid distorted competition in the banking sector.

Mirow warned against placing further demands on the lender in the state-aid procedure, saying this would be counter-productive.

An EU demand to wind down the bank would prove costly to taxpayers, he said.

$1 = 0.8026 euros Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
