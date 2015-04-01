FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators say HSH guarantees are part of approved package
April 1, 2015

EU regulators say HSH guarantees are part of approved package

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - German lender HSH Nordbank’s request for 2.1 billion euros ($2.26 billion) of state guarantees does not need EU regulatory approval as it is part of measures already agreed with the European Commission, the Commission said on Wednesday.

“The announcement made today has no further state aid implications as it is fully covered under the measures already approved either in 2011 or temporarily in 2013,” a Commission spokeswoman said.

She said a 2013 investigation into a 10-billion-euro risk shield and 3-billion-euro recapitalisation provided by the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein is still ongoing.

$1 = 0.9281 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

