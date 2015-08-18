FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's HSH Nordbank agrees 22-mln-euro fine in tax probe - source
August 18, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's HSH Nordbank agrees 22-mln-euro fine in tax probe - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - German public-sector lender HSH Nordbank has struck a deal with prosecutors under which it will pay about 22 million euros ($24 million) to settle a tax investigation, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Cologne prosecutors are looking into whether the bank helped rich clients evade taxes by setting up offshore shell companies in Luxembourg to hide some of their wealth from tax authorities.

HSH declined to comment on any deal, saying only that it had been engaged in a dialogue based on common trust with Cologne prosecutors for months.

The prosecutors’ office was not immediately available to comment.

News of the settlement was first reported by newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and broadcasting networks NDR and WDR earlier on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters last month that HypoVereinsbank, the German arm of Italy’s UniCredit, was in talks with German prosecutors to pay a fine to put behind it a similar probe.

$1 = 0.9073 euros Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Pravin Char

