Investment banks pitch for roles in HSH Nordbank privatisation - sources
January 18, 2016 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

Investment banks pitch for roles in HSH Nordbank privatisation - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank has started preparations for a privatisation, several people familiar with the matter said, as the struggling German public-sector lender awaits a final decision from the European Commission on its bailout by taypayers in the financial crisis.

The ship financier’s owners have collected pitches from investment banks vying for roles in the privatisation by a Monday deadline, the sources said, adding that advisors were unlikely to be mandated before the end of the first quarter.

The European Commission said in October that HSH’s owners - the German states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg jointly hold 85 percent - would have two years to privatise the lender, pending the final EU decision in the first half of 2016.

HSH and its owners declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
