FRANKFURT, July 2 The owners of HSH Nordbank
said on Sunday they had received indicative offers for
the German shipping finance provider by an end-June deadline
that could pave the way for an eventual sale of the bank.
"A first review of the offers shows they are a good basis on
which to successfully continue to the sales process," the German
states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, which jointly hold 85
percent of HSH, said in a statement, without providing details
of the offers.
Binding offers are due by the autumn, they said.
The states have to privatise the bank under European
state-aid rules by the end of February 2018.
HSH, which had total assets of 84 billion euros ($96
billion) as of the end of 2016 and saw its pretax profit plummet
73 percent to 121 million euros last year, sought backing from
its owners after risky assets turned sour in 2008.
It got hit further by the slump in global trade after the
financial crisis and the core bank currently has 7 billion euros
in ship loans on its books.
The European Commission, HSH and its owners negotiated for
years over a plan to restore HSH to health and avoid future
state aid.
Sources had told Reuters in April that Chinese conglomerate
HNA Group and Apollo Global Management were looking to
bid for HSH.
