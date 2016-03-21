HSH agrees with EU on revamp following state bailout 

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank has agreed on final details of a restructuring deal with the European Commission that will allow the German regional lender to offload up to 6.2 billion euros ($7 billion) in troubled assets onto its government owners and avoid being shut down.

“This agreement is generally in line with the parties’ informal agreement reached on 19 October 2015,” HSH said in a statement on Monday.

The bank’s owners, who bailed out HSH in the financial crisis, now have two years to privatise the shipping lender and have already commenced the process.

HSH was the last German lender to reach a deal on its revamp. It had turned to its owners, the regional states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, for 10 billion euros in state aid after risky assets turned sour in 2008 and it got hit by the slump in global trade in the wake of the financial crisis.

The European Commission requires banks that receive state aid to undergo substantial restructuring and shrink their balance sheets. ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)