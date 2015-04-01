FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSH Nordbank says needs 500 mln more in state guarantees by 2019
April 1, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

HSH Nordbank says needs 500 mln more in state guarantees by 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, April 1 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank on Wednesday said it needed 2.1 billion euros ($2.25 billion) in state guarantees, lifting by 500 million the total amount of back-stopping it needs due to adverse developments in the currency markets and in the shipping industry.

The bank said the additional guarantees would be needed starting in 2019 and running through 2025, according to the bank’s annual report.

Up to now, the bank has officially said that it needs 1.6 billion euros in state guarantees for those years.

Earlier on Wednesday, the bank posted a profit for 2014, its first since 2010, as claims on state guarantees drove the bank’s bottom line into positive territory. ($1 = 0.9330 euros)

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
