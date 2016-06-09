FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSH says net profit good basis for planned privatisation
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

HSH says net profit good basis for planned privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - German state-owned lender HSH Nordbank is expecting to post a net profit this year, albeit lower than in 2015, as it prepares for its privatisation by 2018.

Commenting on the lender’s 2015 net profit of 98 million euros ($111 million), Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich said: “After a clearly positive year we have a good basis for managing the planned ownership change with all its challenges.”

In the first quarter of 2016, the bank slipped to a loss of 36 million euros after a profit of 234 million in the year-earlier period, partly due to negotiations with the EU on the terms of its bailout. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.