HSH says net profit good basis for planned privatisation

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - German state-owned lender HSH Nordbank is expecting to post a net profit this year, albeit lower than in 2015, as it prepares for its privatisation by 2018.

Commenting on the lender’s 2015 net profit of 98 million euros ($111 million), Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich said: “After a clearly positive year we have a good basis for managing the planned ownership change with all its challenges.”

In the first quarter of 2016, the bank slipped to a loss of 36 million euros after a profit of 234 million in the year-earlier period, partly due to negotiations with the EU on the terms of its bailout. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)