HSH Nordbank posts 2014 profit on state guarantee boost

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank posted a net profit of 159 million euros ($170.81 million) in 2014, its first profit since 2010, as the bank cut costs and claimed back hundreds of millions of euros from a government guarantee scheme.

The state-owned bank, which was rescued in the financial crisis, claimed 781 million euros from a state-run guarantee scheme that ensures that the bank’s regulatory core capital ratio remains at 10 percent.

The claim drove the bank’s loan loss provisions into positive territory at 576 million euros after a 833 million euro charge for bad loans the year before.

Without the capital guarantee claim, HSH would have posted another loss for 2014.

“HSH expects to generate another profit in 2015,” the bank said in a statement.

HSH is one of the world’s top maritime lenders and has been hard hit by a long slump in the shipping industry.

In June 2013 the European Commission temporarily approved a total of 10 billion euros in state aid to the landesbank from its majority shareholders. A final decision is expected in the first quarter of 2015.

The bank posted a 767 million euro loss in 2013 as bad loans ate into earnings. ($1 = 0.9308 euros)