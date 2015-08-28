FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German HSH Nordbank sees autumn deal with EU in state aid case
August 28, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

German HSH Nordbank sees autumn deal with EU in state aid case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German regional lender HSH Nordbank aims to strike a deal with its government owners and the European Commission in the next few months in a long-running dispute over state aid.

“The dialog is intense and constructive and aims to reach an agreement in principle in coordination with our owners by autumn 2015,” HSH Nordbank said in a statement along with its first half results.

It had previously expected a deal by summer. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt)

