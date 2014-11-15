FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's HSH Nordbank says new lending up on real estate
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's HSH Nordbank says new lending up on real estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German public-sector bank HSH Nordbank said new lending rose more than 40 percent in the first nine months of the year, helped by strong demand in its real estate business.

New loans in the nine months through September reached 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion) after 4.9 billion in the previous year, a HSH spokesman said on Saturday, confirming “Welt am Sonntag” report.

HSH, which is 85-percent owned by the German regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, is one of the world’s biggest shipping financiers and has been suffering from a slump in the shipping industry for years.

Last month, it narrowly passed a euro zone bank health check.

New lending in the bank’s real estate business more than doubled in the nine months to Sept. 30, the spokesman said, while new ship loans increased 11 percent.

The bank is confident it can reach the targeted 9.4 billion euros in new loans this year, the spokesman said.

1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.