HSH Nordbank to transfer retail banking to German savings banks

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank said it would transfer its retail business to German savings banks in Kiel and Hamburg to comply with European Commission requirements following its state bailout in the financial crisis.

Like other state-owned German regional lenders known as landesbanks, HSH Nordbank lost billions of euros on risky investments in the 2007-2009 crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with a capital injection and an additional 10 billion euros ($13.04 billion) in loan guarantees.

The bank currently has an arrangement whereby it absorbs the first 3.2 billion euros in losses, while its owners - the regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein - have provided a so-called second-loss guarantee.

European Union regulators demanded that HSH Nordbank shrink its business as a condition for approving state support.

Savings bank Foerde Sparkasse will take on 3,000 of HSH Nordbank’s 7,000 clients, with the rest going to Hamburger Sparkasse, HSH said. ($1 = 0.7671 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)