HSH seeks green light for overhaul to rid bank of legacy problems

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank on Friday urged its owners and the European Commission to allow the German lender to purge its books of past problems such as troubled shipping portfolios and high fees for state support guarantees.

HSH and its majority owners, the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, are looking at options to spin off problem shipping loans into a separate entity, Reuters reported earlier this month.

“We will only be able to sustainably free ourselves from these legacy issues if our owners and the EU Commission clear the path for structural reform,” HSH Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich said in statement.

The statement on the lender’s first quarter results gave no details of the structural changes being considered but said they would bolster HSH’s profitability and capital base.

Known primarily as a ship financier, HSH ran into trouble from the downturn in global trade that followed the financial crisis and had to seek support from its government owners.

That support prompted an ongoing wrangle with the European Commission for distorting competition in the financial sector. The Commission is expected to give a ruling on changes to the guarantees and conditions for its approval in the coming months.

HSH said it had renewed the contract of chief financial officer Stefan Ermisch, 49, for three years and also named him deputy CEO, placing him in pole position to replace 62-year old von Oesterreich for the top job in the future.

Net profit in the fist quarter fell to 206 million euros from 215 million in the year-earlier quarter, HSH said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)