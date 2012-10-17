FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSH Nordbank CEO quits at end of October
October 17, 2012

HSH Nordbank CEO quits at end of October

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank Chief Executive Paul Lerbinger will leave the lender at the end of October, the ailing German public-sector lender said on Wednesday without saying why he was stepping down.

Chief Financial Officer Constantin von Oesterreich will replace Lerbinger, credited with being the architect of the lender’s restructuring.

HSH, like other German landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to prop it up with 10 billion euros ($13.02 billion) in loan guarantees and a capital injection of 3 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7679 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze

