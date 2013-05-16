FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSH Nordbank CFO says has exceeded 2012 refinancing targets
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2013 / 5:32 PM / 4 years ago

HSH Nordbank CFO says has exceeded 2012 refinancing targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Transport lender HSH Nordbank has exceeded its refinancing targets for 2012 and is on track for its 2013 funding targets, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Ermisch said.

The bank has no problems in getting funding both long- and short term, Ermisch said.

German magazine manager magazin had earlier reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter, that the bank had repeatedly missed its refinancing targets.

“As of May we are fully on track for our 2013 funding,” Ermisch said. “We have clearly exceeded our funding targets for 2012,” he said. (Reporting By Arno Schuetze and Peter Dinkloh; Writing by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.