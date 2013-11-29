HSH Nordbank expects EU decision on bailout in late 2014

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Troubled German public-sector bank HSH Nordbank expects a final nod from EU Commission on its restructuring plan in the second half of 2014, its chief executive said.

“We are confident that the EU commission will approve our business model and that we will be able to continue the restructuring of HSH Nordbank as planned,” Constantin von Oesterreich said in a statement on Friday.

In June, the European Commission already gave temporary approval to a total of 10 billion euros ($13.60 billion) in state aid to the so-called landesbank from its majority shareholders.

HSH, one of world’s biggest shipping financiers and 85-percent owned by the German regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, has been suffering from the effects of a four-year slump in the shipping industry.

As of September 30, the bank’s capital ratio increased to 12.1 percent, from 9.9 a year earlier, HSH said, adding it has an additional buffer of 4.6 percent due to the received state aid.

In the first nine months of 2013, HSH posted a net loss of 104 million euros after losing 41 million euros in the year-earlier period, as high provisions for bad ship loans continued to weigh on profits.

While HSH expects a loss of “clearly above 100 million euros” this year, it expects to break even in 2014. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)