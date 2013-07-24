UPDATE 1-Rescued German bank HSH's former board go on trial

* Board charged with disguising risks, causing writedowns

* Defendants to plead not guilty, may face up to 10 years in jail

* HSH received a 13 billion euro bailout in the crisis

By Arno Schuetze

HAMBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - Former directors of bailed-out German lender HSH Nordbank appeared in court on Wednesday in the first case of a European bank’s entire executive board being put on trial over actions taken in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Hamburg prosecutors have charged the six men, who include former chief executive Dirk Jens Nonnenmacher and his predecessor Hans Berger, with breach of fiduciary trust. Nonnenmacher and former capital markets head Jochen Friedrich face additional charges of accounting fraud.

The defendants have previously said they are not guilty, although in Germany an official plea is only presented at the final stage of a trial.

If found guilty, the former directors could face up to 10 years behind bars, although judges have often handed defendants in similar cases fines rather than jail sentences.

HSH, along with other regional state-owned German lenders known as landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with a 3 billion-euro ($4 billion) capital injection and an additional 10 billion euros in loan guarantees.

While policymakers have reacted to the crisis with rafts of new banking rules aimed at preventing taxpayers in the future from having to foot billions of euros in bailout bills, few bank executives have suffered court actions.

In Germany, where the second biggest lender Commerzbank and four landesbanks were among those taking state aid - so far only the former CEO of corporate lender IKB has been convicted of wrongdoing. He received a 10-month suspended sentence, after being found guilty of market manipulation.

IKB received a 10 billion-euro bailout in the crisis.

In Spain, close to 100 former bankers are being investigated following a property market collapse that brought several lenders to the brink of collapse. One banker, the former CEO of Caja Madrid, now Bankia, was released from custody last month after one of two investigations against him was closed.

In Britain several former executives - from failed HBOS and bailed-out RBS - have been banned from taking senior financial positions but no banker has faced criminal charges.

Belgium, Austria and Portugal have also seen a few bank executives put on trial and Iceland has made some headway dealing with past banking scandals.

OMEGA

In the HSH case, a main task of the Hamburg court will be to examine whether the bank’s managers properly accounted for a deal dubbed ‘Omega 55’ which they struck to reduce the capital requirements of the bank but eventually resulted in 500 million euros of writedowns.

In December 2007, as the financial crisis was building, HSH sold 2 billion euros of loans tied to real estate assets to BNP Paribas, at the same time agreeing to buy complex securities from the French lender - some of them linked to Lehman Brothers, which later collapsed and others linked to Iceland.

Prosecutor Karsten Wegerich told the court on Wednesday that the Omega deal was intended to make the balance sheet appear leaner ahead of a planned listing on the stock exchange.

“But the board deliberately ignored its duty to carry out the necessary checks,” Wegerich said, adding that the managers allowed the bank to take on unknown risks.

The defendants chose to say nothing in the hot and stuffy Hamburg courtroom, while one of their lawyers - in a speech lasting more than an hour - accused the court of procedural errors in appointing the judges. Another defence lawyer unsuccessfully sought to prevent the complete charges from being read out in court, arguing they were phrased in a biased way.

The deal at the core of the trial proved loss-making from day one, forced HSH to take writedowns of 500 million euros and to seek a bailout in 2008. When the Omega deal was unwound two years later, the mortgages had regained some of their initial value but still left HSH with a 158 million-euro loss on the assets.

For former CEO Nonnenmacher, who followed the trial without any show of emotion, even more is at stake than possible imprisonment or a fine as the verdict of the court will also determine whether he gets to keep a 4 million-euro golden handshake that caused public criticism at the time of his departure from the bank in 2011.

But a quick decision by the judge Marc Tully is not expected, with the court scheduled to hold more than 40 hearings up until early 2014.

HSH and BNP declined to comment.