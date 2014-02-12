Mengniu takes China Coal's HSI spot, BYD replaces Zoomlion on HSCE

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy will replace China Coal Energy as a component stock on the Hang Seng Index from March 10, the index manager said after markets closed on Wednesday.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd will replace Zoomlion Heavy Industry on the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong.

Both changes, part of a regular quarterly review, will be effective after markets shut on March 7. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Mark Potter)