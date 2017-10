LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British buyouts firm Exponent Private Equity said it has acquired tool hire group HSS Hire Services Group from U.S. hedge funds Och-Ziff and Perry Capital.

The private equity group said on Friday it had acquired the business that operates 230 tool hire centres across Britain, and had sales of 180.3 million pounds ($291 million) last year, for an undisclosed sum.