UK tool firm HSS Hire sets price range for market listing
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
January 22, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

UK tool firm HSS Hire sets price range for market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - British tool and equipment-hire company HSS Hire Group has set a price range of 210-262 pence per share for its London initial public offering as it seeks to raise gross proceeds of 103 million pounds ($155.8 million), the firm said on Thursday.

At the mid-point of the price range the business would have a market capitalisation of around 365 million pounds. The offer is being handled by JP Morgan, with Numis Securities as joint bookrunner and Berenberg as co-lead manager.

Final pricing is expected on Feb. 4.

$1 = 0.6612 British Pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
