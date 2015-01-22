UK tool firm HSS Hire sets price range for market listing

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - British tool and equipment-hire company HSS Hire Group has set a price range of 210-262 pence per share for its London initial public offering as it seeks to raise gross proceeds of 103 million pounds ($155.8 million), the firm said on Thursday.

At the mid-point of the price range the business would have a market capitalisation of around 365 million pounds. The offer is being handled by JP Morgan, with Numis Securities as joint bookrunner and Berenberg as co-lead manager.

Final pricing is expected on Feb. 4.