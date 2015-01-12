HSS Hire Group to float on London stock market

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British tool hire firm HSS Hire Group plans to float in a London stock market debut in February to reduce its debt and tap into the growing demand in construction markets.

The company, which is the second biggest tool hire firm in Britain behind Speedy Hire, said the float will include an offer of shares to institutional investors as well as an intermediaries offer to encourage participation by retail investors.

HSS Hire Group, which has around 2,900 employees, reported full year revenues of 271.6 million pounds ($410.7 million) for the 12 months ended Sep. 27.

JPMorgan is acting as global co-ordinator, joint bookrunner and sponsor while Numis Securities will also act as joint book runner. The group expects to raise primary proceeds of around 103 million pounds and to have a free float of at least 25 percent of the issued share capital of the company. ($1 = 0.6613 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)