FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pawnbroker H&T in talks to acquire some Albemarle assets
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 7, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Pawnbroker H&T in talks to acquire some Albemarle assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest pawnbroker H&T said on Monday it had submitted a proposal to acquire some of Albemarle & Bond’s assets, after the smaller rival entered administration.

H&T had said earlier this year that it was looking to make some acquisitions in the sector, despite being hit by the fall in price for gold.

Albemarle, which has also been hit by the fall of gold after it expanded heavily in 2011, put itself up for sale in December, but was unable to find a buyer. The company provides short-term loans to individuals and small businesses against items such as watches and jewellery and also buys gold.

Founded in 1983, Albemarle has more than 230 stores employing 1,000 people in total, according to its website.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.