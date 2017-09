Feb 10 (Reuters) - HTC Corp

* Says sees Q1 gross profit margin at 21.5-22 percent

* Says sees Q1 revenue T$34-36 billion ($1.12-1.19 billion)

* Says sees Q1 EPS at -T$2.6 to -T$2.1

Source text for Eikon:link.reuters.com/ced76v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2920 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)