Struggling smartphone maker HTC names CFO as head of sales
#Credit Markets
December 16, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Struggling smartphone maker HTC names CFO as head of sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp has named current CFO Chialin Chang as global head of sales, according to a statement released by the company on Monday.

The announcement comes amid waning fortunes for the once-dominant phone maker. In the most recent quarter, HTC posted its first-ever quarterly loss, while earlier this month it reported its 25th consecutive month of declining year-on-year sales.

The company also saw a wave of executive departures earlier in the year and is undergoing structural changes in response to slumping revenue.

Chang had been involved in sales previously and the move aims to consolidate operations, according to the company.

Chang will also remain CFO “until the time a transition of responsibilities makes sense”, the statement said.

Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill

