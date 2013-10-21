FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HTC CEO steps back to focus on fixing smartphone slide - FT
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

HTC CEO steps back to focus on fixing smartphone slide - FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - HTC Corp’s chief executive has handed some duties to the company’s chairwoman as the smartphone maker struggles to claw back market share from Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the Financial Times reported.

Chief executive Peter Chou is temporarily focusing on innovation and product development after HTC’s latest One handset failed to arrest a slide in the company’s share of the global smartphone business, the newspaper reported.

Cher Wang, chairwoman and company co-founder, is stepping up her duties to include sales, marketing and supplier relationship, it said.

H. T. Chou, another co-founder, has returned to the company to head certain phone projects, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

HTC, which posted its first quarterly loss this month, has been laid low by the product and marketing might of Apple and Samsung - woes that have been exacerbated by supply-chain constraints and internal turmoil.

Once ranked among the top five phonemakers by shipments, HTC this year fell out of the top 10, according to Gartner.

HTC officials were not immediately available for comment.

Shares of HTC fell 1.1 percent minutes after market opened, lagging the main index’s 0.06 percent dip.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.