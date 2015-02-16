HTC plans service centre in Czech Republic - Czech official

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp is planning to open a service centre in the Czech Republic which would repair devices for European customers, a senior Czech lawmaker said on Monday.

“HTC wants to establish its base for the whole of Europe in the Czech Republic,” Petr Gazdik, deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, told Reuters.

Gazdik led a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan this month and had talks with HTC and other companies.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

The centre, possibly employing around 1,000 people, could be located in the eastern part of the European Union member country, where the company was reviewing suitable locations, Hospodarske Noviny business newspaper reported on Monday. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)