May 28, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's HTC to open Czech service centre -prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp plans to open a service centre in the Czech Republic next month, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday.

The investment in Brno, the country’s second biggest city, would be worth tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, the government office said in a statement.

Staffing will reach 500 employees in the coming months and that figure could rise to more than 1,000 in the future, it said.

Sobotka’s centre-left government took power in early 2014 and has made attracting new investment a major priority.

State agency CzechInvest helped mediate 147 investment projects in 2014 worth more than 87 billion crowns ($3.45 billion).

$1 = 25.1910 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

