HTC posts first-ever quarterly loss, bigger than expected

TAIPEI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HTC Corp posted a third-quarter net loss of T$2.97 billion ($100 million), its first ever quarterly loss, hit by fierce competition in the smartphone market, supply chain constraints and internal turmoil.

The figure was bigger than an expected loss of T$1.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates and compares with a net profit of T$3.9 billion in the same quarter last year.

It also posted an operating loss of T$3.5 billion.