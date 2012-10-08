FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's HTC Q3 net lags forecasts
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan's HTC Q3 net lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s HTC Corp, the world’s fifth-largest smartphone maker, said its third-quarter net profit fell 79 p ercent, mi ssing f orecasts, as its flagship phones failed to keep pace with the Apple Inc’s iPhone and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Galaxy range.

Unaudited July-September net profit was T$ 3.9 billion ($133.17 million), t he company said, down from T$18.68 billion in the same period a year earlier and T$7.4 billion in the previous quarter. The company did not elaborate.

Earnings had been expected to drop to T$5.57 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 21 analysts.

Third-quarter revenue was T$ 70.2 billion. The company said in August it expected its third-quarter revenue to be T$70 billion to T$80 billion, compared to T$91 billion in the second quarter.

HTC shares closed down 0.86 percent at T$ 287 before the earnings release, while the broader market fell 0 .97 p ercent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.