HTC Q2 net profit lags forecasts
July 5, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

HTC Q2 net profit lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 5 (Reuters) - HTC Corp second-quarter net profit rose to T$1.25 billion ($41.63 million), lifted by strong sales of its latest smartphone model but the figure lagged analyst forecasts.

The figure compared to a record-low net profit of T$85 million in the previous quarter and T$7.4 billion net profit in the same period last year.

HTC was expected to post a net profit of T$2.02 billion, according to the average forecast of 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter revenue was T$70.7 billion, in line with the T$70 billion the company had forecast in May. Revenue in the first quarter was T$42.8 billion.

Sales in June alone fell 26.4 percent to T$22.08 billion from the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 30.0265 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

