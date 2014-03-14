FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HTE, Huawei, ZTE did not violate FlashPoint patents -U.S. panel
March 14, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

HTE, Huawei, ZTE did not violate FlashPoint patents -U.S. panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - HTC Corp and others did not violate digital camera patents owned by Apple Inc. spinoff FlashPoint Technology to make its Android smartphones, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.

FlashPoint Technology, which filed the complaint in 2012, had originally accused Taiwan-based HTC, China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp of infringing four patents for smartphone cameras.

If the companies had been found guilty of violating the patents, the smartphones could have been banned from the United States. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)

