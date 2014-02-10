FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HTC sees profitable 2014, confident in flagship phone readiness
#Market News
February 10, 2014

HTC sees profitable 2014, confident in flagship phone readiness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said it expects to make a profit in 2014 and predicted revenue will grow after a weak first quarter, boosted by a better showing from its flagship products.

Chief Financial Officer Chialin Chang told an analyst and investor briefing on Monday that the company will invest cash in developing the company, which has seen losses mount as its market share crumbled in the face of stiff competition from heavyweights Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co .

