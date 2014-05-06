FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Taiwan's HTC sees Q2 revenue at T$65-70 bln vs T$71 bln year earlier
#Corrections News
May 6, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Taiwan's HTC sees Q2 revenue at T$65-70 bln vs T$71 bln year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes dateline)

TAIPEI, May 6 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone vendor HTC Corp said on Tuesday it projects revenue in April-June to almost match that of a year earlier thanks primarily to sales of new flagship One M8 beating those of its predecessor.

Revenue is likely to be in a range of T$65 billion ($2.16 billion) to T$70 billion, compared with T$70.67 billion in the same period a year prior, Chief Financial Officer Chialin Chang said at a quarterly investor conference.

Chang said the manufacturer expects a second-quarter gross profit margin of 21.3 percent to 22 percent, and earnings-per-share of T$2.21 to T$3.

HTC is likely to break even or book a profit in the first half, Chang said, after reporting a loss in January-March that was wider than analysts estimated at T$1.88 billion. ($1 = 30.1040 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
