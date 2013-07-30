HTC sees Q3 revenue sliding as much as 30 pct, missing forecasts

TAIPEI, July 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s HTC Corp expects revenue to fall as much as 30 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous three months, far below analysts’ forecasts.

A delayed launch for the much-hyped HTC One this year has highlighted the company’s struggles against dominant smartphone makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc at a time when the market for high-end phones is said to be approaching saturation.

HTC said it expects revenue this quarter of T$50 billion - T$60 billion ($1.7 billion to $2 billion), below an average forecast of T$75.65 billion from 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It reported revenue of T$70.7 billion in the previous quarter and T$70.2 billion a year ago.

HTC has often disappointed with its earnings over the last several quarters. Second-quarter net profit came in at just T$1.25 billion, far below forecasts and following a record low in the first three months of the year when a shortage of camera components set back the launch of the HTC One.

A planned marketing blitz, which includes enlisting Robert Downey Jr. for a reported $12 million to star in its ad campaigns, is expected to weigh on profit margins and analysts remain wary about the company’s longer term prospects as Samsung and Apple have much deeper pockets to develop new products.