Taiwan's HTC sees Q3 revenue T$42-47 bln vs T$47 bln year earlier
#Communications Equipment
July 31, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's HTC sees Q3 revenue T$42-47 bln vs T$47 bln year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s HTC Corp forecast that revenue in the July-September quarter will likely decline as sales of its flagship phone begin to taper off after a strong second quarter.

Total third-quarter revenue is likely to fall between T$42 billion ($1.40 billion) to T$47 billion, compared with T$47.05 billion in the same period of 2013, the company said Thursday ahead of the smartphone maker’s quarterly investor conference.

Gross profit margin in the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 22.5 to 23 percent, it said.

HTC had previously reported higher-than-expected second-quarter net profit of T$2.26 billion.

$1 = 29.9960 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Michael Gold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
