Taiwan's HTC: business better than expected in China
June 6, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's HTC: business better than expected in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 6 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Wednesday its business in Asia was steady, while China is doing better than expected, despite a shortfall of earlier revenue guidance for the second quarter due to lower than expected sales in Europe and the U.S.

The world’s No.5 smartphone vendor cuts its second-quarter revenue target by 13.3 percent to T$91 billion ($3.03 billion) earlier on Wednesday, citing lower than anticipated sales to Europe, and the delayed shipment and launch of certain products in the U.S. as reasons.

$1 = 29.9850 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by William Hardy

