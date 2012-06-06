FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HTC says cuts Q2 sales target by 13.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 6, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

HTC says cuts Q2 sales target by 13.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 6 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp cut its second-quarter revenue target by 13.3 percent to T$91 billion ($3.03 billion) on Wednesday, and operating margin by 2 percentage point to 9 percent.

HTC said in a statement the cut was due to a lower-than-expected sales in Europe and the U.S., and a one-time write off of the previous year’s inventory.

HTC said earlier on Wednesday that consolidated sales for May were T$30 billion, down 26.13 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The company originally forecast in April that its second-quarter revenue would be T$105 billion compared to T$67.79 billion in the first quarter.

$1 = 29.9850 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.