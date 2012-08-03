FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HTC sees Q3 revenue to fall as much as 23 pct
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

HTC sees Q3 revenue to fall as much as 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Friday it sees as much as a 23 percent fall in revenue in the third quarter from the previous three months, much worse than forecasts, while margins will also decline.

The company said in a statement that it expects its third-quarter revenue to be T$70 billion to T$80 billion ($2.34-2.67 billion) compared to T$91 billion in the second quarter.

HTC was expected to earn T$92.51 billion in revenue in the third quarter, according to 18 analysts polled by Reuters.

HTC also said it expects a gross margin and an operating margin of around 25 percent and 7 percent, respectively, falling from 27 percent and 9 percent in the previous quarter.

HTC did not elaborate in its statement, but will give a briefing at 0800 GMT.

The world’s No.5 smartphone maker reported early last month profit more than halved in the second quarter after European sales disappointed and phones destined for the U.S. market were held up by customs inspections.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
