Taiwan's HTC Q2 profit T$2.26 bln, slightly above estimates
#Communications Equipment
July 3, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's HTC Q2 profit T$2.26 bln, slightly above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 3(Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp on Thursday reported an 80 percent rise in second-quarter net profit from a year ago, slightly beating analyst expectations, as a business turnaround strategy started to stem a decline in sales.

April-June net profit reached T$2.26 billion ($75 million) versus a T$2.17 billion mean profit estimate of 17 analysts polled by Reuters.

The result compared with a T$1.88 billion loss in the previous three months, and T$1.25 billion profit in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
