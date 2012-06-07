FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HTC says devices in compliance with U.S. ruling
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

HTC says devices in compliance with U.S. ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 7 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Thursday its new models are in compliance with the International Trade Commission’s ruling, in response to Apple Inc’s latest patent lawsuit brought against HTC.

“The U.S. Customs office has reviewed and approved HTC devices for import into the U.S., as they are in compliance with the ITC’s ruling,” HTC said in a statement.

Media reported late on Wednesday that Apple filed an enforcement action at the International Trade Commission in Washington, seeking an emergency order that would block imports of HTC’s newest phones and tablet computers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.