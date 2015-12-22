FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-Electric to invest in network technology co
#Communications Equipment
December 22, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-Electric to invest in network technology co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd :

* Says to inject capital of 80 million yuan in a Shenzhen-based network technology company (target company)

* Says to hold 20 percent stake in the target company after capital injection

* Says to acquire 31 percent stake in the target company after capital injection, from four companies and three individuals, for 124 mln yuan

* Says to hold 51 percent stake in the target company after capital injection and stake acquisition

Source text in Chinese: url.ms/2ns6u

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

