Chinese broker Huatai set for flat Hong Kong debut after $4.5bln offer

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Huatai Securities Co Ltd , China’s fourth-largest broker by assets, are set to open flat in their Hong Kong trading debut on Monday following the firm’s $4.5 billion share offering.

The broker’s Hong Kong-traded shares are indicated to open at HK$24.80, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.2 percent lower. Huatai Securities, also known as HTSC, priced the offering at HK$24.80 per share, the top of its HK$20.68 to HK$24.80 marketing range.

Huatai’s shares in Shanghai have risen 7.8 percent since the Hong Kong share offer was launched on May 18. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)