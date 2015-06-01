FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese broker Huatai set for flat Hong Kong debut after $4.5bln offer
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese broker Huatai set for flat Hong Kong debut after $4.5bln offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Huatai Securities Co Ltd , China’s fourth-largest broker by assets, are set to open flat in their Hong Kong trading debut on Monday following the firm’s $4.5 billion share offering.

The broker’s Hong Kong-traded shares are indicated to open at HK$24.80, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.2 percent lower. Huatai Securities, also known as HTSC, priced the offering at HK$24.80 per share, the top of its HK$20.68 to HK$24.80 marketing range.

Huatai’s shares in Shanghai have risen 7.8 percent since the Hong Kong share offer was launched on May 18. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.