Hua Han hopes to be tonic for ailing Asian high yield

HONG KONG, Feb 1 (IFR) - Hua Han Health Industry Holdings , a maker of traditional Chinese medicine is testing the appetite of investors for diversification in Asia’s high-yield bond market as new issues from Chinese real-estate companies all but disappear.

Faced with plunging deal volumes as Chinese issuers take advantage of cheaper rates in the onshore market, bankers are hoping Hong Kong-listed Hua Han, which has a market cap of just HK$5.17 billion ($663 million), will find investors willing to look at new sectors that may expose them to more risk.

If the deal succeeds, more non-property names are set to fill the high-yield pipeline. One banker said he would be more confident to introduce a China-based chemical company to bond investors following Hua Han’s deal. Another said a Chinese pharmaceutical outfit which met investors last year might gain traction to sell bonds.

“There aren’t enough high-yield bonds to go around,” said a source familiar with the deal. “The pools of assets are shrinking because most high-yield issuers are going onshore, while others are calling their bonds. At this stage, investors are quite eager to look at any form of potential supply, whether it is property or not.”

“When you bring a new sector or a new credit, there’s always excitement,” said the banker. “Investors ask about the company and want to know if we can see more supply. That’s what we’ve seen in the last few days.”

Pharmaceutical companies - if purveyors of traditional Chinese medicine can be classified as such - are rare issuers in Asia’s bond market. India’s Sun Pharmaceuticals was one of the few from that industry that had mandated banks for an offshore offering last year, but the transaction did not materialise.

While previous years started with a flurry of high-yield issues from China’s property sector, volumes have plunged so far in 2016. Only Evergrande Real Estate has ventured offshore, while others have turned to the onshore market to take advantage of China’s monetary easing.

The absence of Chinese developers has left high-yield investors struggling to find alternatives. Plunging commodity prices have kept buyers away from Indonesian mining and resources companies, as well as traditionally popular Indian borrowers such as Vedanta Resources. Vedanta has US$750 million-worth of dollar debt due this year.

Hua Han is one of China’s largest traditional Chinese medicine manufacturers for women’s health. It met investors last week via sole bookrunner UBS. The company has senior unsecured ratings of BB- from both Fitch and Standard & Poor‘s. Welcome diversification

Investors are mostly welcoming the possibility of greater diversification in Asia’s high-yield market.

“The fact that we are getting diverse industry issuance has got to be a good thing, provided that the individual stories stack up,” said one investor. “Even with the stock of China property bonds dwindling, it is still a relatively high proportion of the market.”

Ultimately, credit fundamentals and pricing always drive decisions to invest. One foreign investor said the pre-deal research report gave the impression that Hua Han’s need for funding was more of an equity story than a bond one.

S&P said the company had a limited drug portfolio and “high event risks stemming from (its) aggressive expansion into the hospital services business and construction of self-owned hospitals”. A HK$3.1 billion offering of shares last year helped boost its high cash balance.

“When it comes to more esoteric businesses in China, you’ve got to be confident in your ability to track the industry risk, as well as the single-name risk. And that’s not always easy, particularly when you’re looking at quite bespoke industries, such as Chinese medicine,” said Tim Jagger, SVP and fixed income portfolio manager, Asia, at Aviva Investors.

Investors are hoping that new issues will compensate them properly for fundamental credit risks, instead of relying on onshore support to squeeze pricing.

“At the end of the day, the onshore bid comes and goes,” said Raymond Chia, head of Asian credit research at Schroders. “Such technical factors should not be key inputs for a recommendation, but rather credit fundamentals should always be the basic ingredients.”

“Debut issuers, typically, price at a premium, especially for new company in a new industry. Bankers should price a deal to sell rather than price that doesn’t perform in secondary trading.” (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)