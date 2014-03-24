BRIEF-Hua Yuan Property's 2013 profit up, expects contract sales rise 40 pct

March 24 (Reuters) - Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 21.2 percent y/y at 656.1 million yuan ($105.40 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says plans to issue up to 1.4 billion yuan corporate bonds

* Says expects 2014 contract sales up more than 40 percent, plans to invest 13 billion yuan in property projects

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/def87v, link.reuters.com/gef87v and link.reuters.com/jef87v

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan)