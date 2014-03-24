FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hua Yuan Property's 2013 profit up, expects contract sales rise 40 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 24, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Hua Yuan Property's 2013 profit up, expects contract sales rise 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 21.2 percent y/y at 656.1 million yuan ($105.40 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says plans to issue up to 1.4 billion yuan corporate bonds

* Says expects 2014 contract sales up more than 40 percent, plans to invest 13 billion yuan in property projects

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/def87v, link.reuters.com/gef87v and link.reuters.com/jef87v

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan)

Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.