Huadian Fuxin prices $319 mln HK IPO near bottom-term sheet
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 20, 2012 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

Huadian Fuxin prices $319 mln HK IPO near bottom-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - China diversified clean-energy firm Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp raised about $319 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, after pricing the deal near the bottom of an indicative range, according to a term sheet of the IPO seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Huadian Fuxin sold 1.5 billion new shares at HK$1.65 each, near the bottom of a HK$1.60-1.76 per share price range, putting the total deal at HK$2.48 billion ($319 million). ($1 = 7.759 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
