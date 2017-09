Jan 19 (Reuters) - Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai :

* Says its Zhuhai-based garden engineering unit to apply for an entrusted loan of 1 billion yuan from Zhuhai branch of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd

* Says the loan is with a term of 12 months

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AfE2v

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)