BRIEF-Huafa Industrial unit signs project cooperation development agreement
May 9, 2016 / 3:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Huafa Industrial unit signs project cooperation development agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Huafa Industrial Co., Ltd.:

* Says it wholly owned unit signs project cooperation development agreement with Fuzhou-based real estate company

* Says two parties will jointly development of a land located in Gusu District, Suzhou City

* Says the parties will set up a project company in Suzhou, with a registration capital of 10 million yuan

* Says unit to hold 49 percent stake in the project company

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jguey

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

