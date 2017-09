Dec 24 (Reuters) - Huafon Microfibre Shanghai :

* Sees 2015 net profit between 115.5 million yuan and 138.6 million yuan

* Says 2014 net profit was 115.5 million yuan

* Says new products development, increased costs from clean energy are the main reasons for the forecast

