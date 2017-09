March 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd

* Says shareholder, Gongbu Jiangda Changren Investment Management Ltd, has sold 24,008,322 shares at 6.63 yuan ($1.07) per share on March 24, or 2.68 percent of its issued shares

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1888 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)