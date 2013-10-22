China's Huaneng, Russia's En+ to jointly develop power, coal projects

Oct 22 (Reuters) - China Huaneng Group, the country’s top electricity producer, has signed a preliminary deal with Russian mining and energy giant En+ Group to develop power and coal projects in Russia as part of a deepening energy cooperation between the two countries.

Huaneng and En+ would jointly develop power projects in Russia to meet growing domestic power demand and also to supply electricity to China, the companies said in a statement.

This deal comes as Russia is stepping up its energy supply to China, the world’s biggest energy user and the second-largest economy.

En+, controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and part-owner of the world’s top aluminium producer Rusal , said earlier this month it had signed long-term contracts with Chinese and South Korean companies to supply 3 million tonnes of coal over the next three to five years.

Huaneng Group is the state-owned parent of Hong Kong and Shanghai-listed Huaneng Power International Inc and is China’s largest electricity producer by installed capacity.

Huaneng and En+ also said they would consider joint development of coal projects in Russia. The power and coal deal was signed by the heads of both companies and witnessed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

The statement gave no further details.

Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft and Sinopec Group, Asia’s largest refiner, signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding on advance payments for Russian oil exports to China.

Also on Tuesday, Russia’s No.2 gas producer Novatek said it had concluded an outline agreement to supply three million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) from its Yamal LNG project.

And on Friday, Rosneft signed a memorandum to jointly develop East Siberia deposits with CNPC - the country’s largest oil company - in the first such deal between China and Russia.

Russia, the world’s top oil producer, had previously preferred to sign long-term supply deals backed by loans with China, the biggest net oil importer. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)